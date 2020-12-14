The Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 match between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barsihal witnessed an untoward incident where Mushfiqur Rahim almost whacked Nasum Ahmed after the later failed to hear his call. Now, the video of the incident is going viral on social media. So the Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal locked horns with each other for the eliminator in Dhaka. The match was already a high-pressure game and the incident happened in the 17th over of the game. Rahim who led the Beximco Dhaka side was under pressure as the opponent needed 45 runs off 19 balls with five wickets in hand. Bangladesh U19 Players Indulge into a Physical Fight with India U19 Team After Winning the 2020 ICC World Cup, Netizens Slam the Behaviour (Watch Video).

Atif Hossain looked quite good and he lobbed the ball in the air in an attempt to steal a boundary. But he mistimed it and Rahim ran towards the ball. Along with him, even Nasum Ahmed went on to grab it. The two collided against each other and this did not go down well with the skipper and he gestured to slap Ahmed. On the other hand, Ahmed looked quite tense and was visibly embarrassed by the same. The teammates who ran towards the duo to cheer for the fall of a wicket pacified Rahim. Check out the video of the incident below:

The netizens were quite angry with his behaviour and lashed out at him with angry tweets. Check them out below:

One more illustration of why he is not captaincy material, despite being a great player for Bangladesh over the years — The Wag Post (@ManThirteenth) December 14, 2020

Grow up Mushi, literally. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 14, 2020

Tap on the back of the young fella, despite all that he kept himself composed and didn’t disrespect his senior. Chhotu would’ve lost his hearing senses had the youngster lost his cool too! — Harsh Bindal (@Harsh_Bindal) December 14, 2020

Rubbish.. Total rubbish from so called cricket icon. What example he is setting. Look at the face of the youngster. ☹️☹️☹️ — Girish, Jaipur 🇮🇳 (@GirishKumar0904) December 14, 2020

This is not the first time that the Bangladeshi players have come under the scanner for their misbehaviour. Earlier this year, one of the member of the U-19 Bangladeshi cricket team had hurled abuses to an Indian player after the former walked away with the title for the very first time.

