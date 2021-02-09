Hi and welcome to the live sports blog for the day. In this article, we shall bring to you all the sporting updates from the world of sports. In this live blog, we shall bring to you the score updates, transfer news, news related to player retirement. If you wish to get quick updates about sports, you have come to the right place. The world of cricket will bring to you the 5th day of the live-action between India and England. As of now, we have Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill batting for Team India. Rohit Sharma was the one who lost the first wicket. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 4: Ravi Ashwin, Ishant Sharma Achieve Milestones as Chennai Test Perfectly Poised for Final Day.

Rohit Sharma was trolled brutally for his low score as he made 12 runs. During the course of his innings he slammed one four and one six. India is chasing a total of 420 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was the one who scalped six wickets. The fifth day of the match will turn out to be interesting for the Indians. In the Australian Open 2021, we shall have Sumit Nagal will be locking horns with Ricardas Berankis. We shall also have Rafael Nadal who will be locking horns with Laslo Đere.

The ISL 2020-21 has a mouthwatering game between Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC and in form ATK Mohun Bagan. The game will be held at the Fatorda Stadium.