Former Australian cricket team captain Ricky Ponting’s car was stolen after thieves broke into his house. The car was parked in the driveway and the thieves managed to take it with them. Ponting, his wife and his three children were all at their bayside home in Melbourne when thieves entered the highly protected property and stole the car, reports 7NEWS. Virender Sehwag Trolls Ricky Ponting With 'Rishabh Pant Meme' for his Prediction, Former Australian Captain Comes up With a Tweet.

Following the theft, Special Operations Group and the Airwing were deployed to track the car. It was recovered after being spotted dangerously driven in Melbourne’s west. The thieves dumped the car in Camberwell before police arrived and recovered it. However, the thieves managed to give police a slip and as per reports the search for them continues.

Given the incident is couple of days old, there is no update whether police have found the culprits or not. Reportedly, two male stole the car before abandoning and leaving the scene by foot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).