India made a terrific comeback on the Day 4 of the first Test against England and gave themselves an outside chance of securing a win. Washington Sundar stole the show in the morning session with a counter-attacking half-century. As a result, the home team managed to post 337 runs despite Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's failures. Although the Three Lions, who earned a substantial 241-run lead in the first innings, had a chance to enforce a follow on, they decided to bat again. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin rattled England's batting order in the third innings with a sensational six-wicket haul. India vs England Highlights 1st Test 2021 Day 4.

Thanks to his brilliance, the visiting side got packed for 178 runs – setting a daunting target of 419 runs for the home team. India started well with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill attacking England bowlers from the outset. However, Jack Leach came to England's rescue by dismissing Rohit for 12 in the sixth over. Cheteshwar Pujara later joined Gill, and the duo ensured that India don't lose any further wicket by the end of the play. At stumps, India were 39/1, and they require 381 runs on the final day to win the opening game. On the other hand, the Three Lions need nine wickets to register an emphatic win. Harsha Bhogle and Others React After Indian Bowlers Bowl Plenty of No-Balls in Chennai Test.

# Ravi Ashwin became the first spinner in over 100 years to take a wicket on the first ball of a Test innings.

# Ashwin also picked his 28th five-wicket haul in Test matches and third five-fer in Chennai.

# Washington Sundar became the eighth Indian to hit smash half-centuries in debut innings at home and away Tests.

# Ishant Sharma became the sixth Indian bowler and third Indian pacer to scalp 300 Test wickets.

# Playing his 99th Test, Ishant is also the slowest bowler to get the landmark.

# Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes for the eighth time in Test cricket.

With the deteriorated Chennai track assisting the spinners, England would back themselves to take the remaining nine scalps. However, India have shown remarkable resilience against Australia in the recently-concluded Test series down under and would be confident of securing a draw.

