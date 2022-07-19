Los Angeles, July 19: The Opening Ceremony of the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games is set for July 14, 2028, with the Games running through July 30, organisers of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic events announced on Monday. In addition, the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games will kick off August 15, 2028, and close August 27, said LA28, the Los Angeles Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2028. Junior National Aquatic Championships 2022: Impressive Dhinidhi Desinghu Adds to Karnataka’s Gold Rush.

"Today marks the official countdown to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said five-time Olympic medallist and LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans in a statement. "The LA28 Games will be unlike any other, showcasing the best of Southern California's exceptional stadiums and world-class culture to athletes and fans alike. This milestone makes the Games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey," Evans added, reports Xinhua.

"LA is an ambitious city of endless possibilities and the Games will reflect our community," said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman in the statement, noting that Los Angeles will provide the perfect backdrop to host the biggest cultural, sporting and entertainment event in the world. Organisers said the LA28 Games will use existing world-class stadiums and sports venues across the Los Angeles region, ensuring a sustainable and fiscally responsible event. Anish Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan Win Bronze Medal For India in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team Event At 2022 Shooting World Cup.

The LA28 Games will feature more than 3,000 hours of live sport across 800 events in more than 40 sports. 15,000 athletes are expected to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, according to LA 28. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in Lima, Peru on September 13, 2017, that Paris will hold the 2024 Olympic Games and gave 2028 to Los Angeles. The IOC decision has made both the cities three-time Summer Olympics hosts as Paris hosted the games in 1900 and 1924 and Los Angeles hosted the games in 1932 and 1984.

