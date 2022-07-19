Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan add to India's tally at the 2022 Shooting World Cup and the duo won a bronze medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed team event. They defeated the Czech team 16-12 in the match.

