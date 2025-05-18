India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The former ace top-order Team India batter Gautam Gambhir was present at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala with his two daughters Aazeen Gambhir and Anaiza Gambhir and wife Natasha Jain. As IPL 2025 is in progress, Gautam Gambhir has his duties as the Indian cricket team's head coach a bit rested. However, the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series starts on June 20, in Headingley Carnegie, Leeds, England. Former Indian Cricketer VVS Laxman Offers Prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Offering Prayers At Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Head coach of Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, visits Tirumala to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. pic.twitter.com/KC7LyVVB2I — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

