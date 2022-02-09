Max Verstappen has taken a jibe at Lewis Hamilton ahead of Formula 1 2022 season. During an interview with a newspaper, he called Hamilton lucky to have won seven Formula 1 title. While speaking about himself, Verstappen said that he doesn't mind if he does win seven or eight titles as one needs lot of luck to have won that many championships. "You need a lot of luck to be in such a dominant position for such a long time. I just want to enjoy it and I know that, when I get to the track, I still want to win," he told the Guardian. Lewis Hamilton Shuns Retirement Rumours Ahead of F1 2022 Season, Serene Williams Welcomes Mercedes Racer.

Hamilton, for now, has equalled the record of Michael Schumacher winning seven Formula 1 title. He was on the brink of surpassing his record during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 in December but the unfortunate turn of events had led to Red Bull racer walking away with the title. Post this, Lewis Hamilton had become reclusive and had kept off social media for a while. It was even rumoured that the Brit racer will retire from the circuit. But he shunned all the rumours of retirement and by putting up a post on social media. Hamilton posted a picture of himself and as a part of the caption he wrote, "I was gone but now I am back."

The Formula 1 season begins on March 18, 2022 with Bahrain Grand Prix. Needless to say that the rivalry between the two stars will get intense in the upcoming season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2022 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).