The Boston Celtics are set to host the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden on Friday, January 9, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 regular-season fixture. The Celtics enter the matchup looking to bounce back from a narrow 114–110 home loss to the Denver Nuggets, while the Raptors arrive in Boston riding a three-game winning streak following a dramatic buzzer-beating victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Jaylen Brown remains a frontrunner in the MVP conversation, currently averaging career-highs in both scoring and rebounding to lead the Boston offense. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Boston, currently holding a 23–13 record, sits 3rd in the Eastern Conference and continues to navigate the season without superstar Jayson Tatum, who is sidelined for the year with an Achilles injury. The Celtics will also be without forward Josh Minott, who has been ruled out due to an ankle sprain. In Tatum's absence, Jaylen Brown (29.7 PPG) has shouldered the primary scoring load, while Derrick White (18.4 PPG, 5.3 APG) and Payton Pritchard (16.9 PPG) have emerged as consistent threats for a team that boasts one of the league’s most efficient offenses.

The Toronto Raptors, holding a 23–15 record and positioned 4th in the East, are also navigating significant injury hurdles as they look to pull even with Boston in the standings. While RJ Barrett has been a game-changer—averaging nearly 20 points since returning to the lineup—the team remains concerned about star forward Scottie Barnes, who is listed as doubtful due to a right knee sprain. Coach Darko Rajaković’s rotation is further thinned by the continued absence of center Jakob Poeltl (back), though the elite playmaking of Immanuel Quickley and the recent form of Brandon Ingram (21.8 PPG) provide the Raptors with a formidable perimeter attack.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Kick-Off Time and Venue

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 10, 2026, 5:30 AM IST)

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video with an NBA League Pass add-on or a valid subscription. Fans can also access the live stream via the NBA League Pass on the official NBA app and website.

Telecast: There is currently no live telecast option for this specific match on traditional TV channels in India. Fans in the U.S. can watch via NBCS-BOS and SportsNet.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Head-to-Head

The Celtics currently hold a 2-0 advantage in the season series, having most recently defeated the Raptors 112–96 on December 20, 2025. In that contest, Derrick White led Boston's balanced attack to neutralize a spirited effort from Toronto's backcourt. While the Celtics enter this rematch as 8.5-point favorites, the rivalry has been intensifying as Toronto has won five of its last six games. Tonight’s game is expected to be a tactical defensive battle, with an over/under set at 224.5 points

