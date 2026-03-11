Miami Heat centre Bam Adebayo made history on Tuesday night, March 10, 2026, with an extraordinary 83-point outburst against the Washington Wizards. His monumental effort, achieved in the Heat's 150-129 victory at the Kaseya Center, places him second on the all-time NBA single-game scoring list, eclipsing Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance from 2006. Only Wilt Chamberlain's legendary 100-point game in 1962 now stands ahead of Adebayo's remarkable achievement. LeBron James Breaks the NBA Career Field Goals Record in the Lakers' 120-113 Loss to the Nuggets

Bam Adebayo Creates History

🏀 TUESDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀 Bam Adebayo scores the 2nd-most points in NBA history to lift the @MiamiHEAT to victory! pic.twitter.com/oTLerEdE5C — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2026

A Night for the Ages

Adebayo's historic night began with an explosive 31 points in the first quarter, setting a new franchise record for points in a single period. He continued his relentless scoring, reaching 43 points by halftime and 62 by the end of the third quarter, surpassing his previous career high of 41 points well before the final period. The 28-year-old centre maintained his scoring pace into the fourth quarter, ultimately surpassing Bryant's 81 points with a pair of free throws in the final minutes of the game. The home crowd erupted in a standing ovation as Adebayo was substituted out, having cemented his place in basketball lore.

Record-Breaking Efficiency and Volume

Adebayo's stat line for the night was equally astonishing: 83 points on 20-of-43 shooting from the field, including 7-of-22 from three-point range, and an incredible 36-of-43 from the free-throw line. His 36 made free throws and 43 free-throw attempts both established new NBA single-game records, demonstrating his aggressive play and ability to draw fouls. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra described the performance as "an absolutely surreal night," acknowledging the rarity of such an event. Kevin Durant Surpasses Wilt Chamberlain In NBA All-Time Scoring List, Achieves Feat During Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Reactions and Historical Context

The magnitude of Adebayo's performance was not lost on him or his peers. "Wilt, me, then Kobe," Adebayo remarked after the game. "It sounds crazy." His 83 points also shattered the Miami Heat's franchise record for single-game scoring, previously held by LeBron James with 61 points in 2014. Former Heat star LeBron James also acknowledged the feat on social media, posting "BAM BAM BAM." Adebayo's career-defining game marks him as only the second player in NBA history to score 70-plus points while shooting below 50% from the field, according to CBS Sports.

This historic outing not only secured a dominant win for the Heat but also firmly placed Bam Adebayo's name among the greatest individual scoring performances in NBA history. His ability to deliver such a high-volume, record-breaking performance underscores his evolving offensive game and will undoubtedly be a highlight of the 2025-2026 NBA season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).