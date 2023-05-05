As Javelin Throw action returns, 2020 Tokyo Javelin throw winner, Neeraj Chopra, gets ready to take part in the Doha Diamond League 2023 that is to be hosted at the Qatar Sports Club on May 5, 2023, Friday. Last year, we witnessed Neeraj Chopra become the first athlete to clinch the Diamond League Winner title by winning the mega final that was held in Zurich in last September. Earlier, Neeraj Chopra also turned out to be the first Indian athlete to triumph in a Diamond League tournament that was held on Lausanne in last August as he improved his national javelin record at the Diamond League that was held in June with a throw of 89.94m. Meanwhile, to catch the live action of the Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw event, please read on to get the telecast and the live streaming information of the Doha Diamond League 2023. Wrestlers Protest: Renowned Wrestling Coach Mahavir Singh Phogat Threatens to Return Medals.

Ahead of the 2023 season opener, the ace javelin Throw has revealed that could touch the 90-mark during this year's event, a landmark that the javelin thrower has intended of touching for quite some time but has not reached yet.

In this year’s Diamond League, Chopra gears up against Anderson Peters, who is the reigning World Javelin world champion, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who is the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, Germany’s Julian Weber, who is the European champion, and, Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, who is a former Olympic champion.

When Is Doha Diamond League 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Doha Diamond League 2023 will commence at 9.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event starts at around 10.15 PM on May 5, 2023, Friday at the Qatar Sports Club at Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch live Telecast of Doha Diamond League 2023?

For Doha Diamond League fans in India, Sports18 Network has the broadcasting rights for Doha Diamond League. Fans can tune into Sports18 channel in order to watch the live telecast of the Doha Diamond League event on TV.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of Doha Diamond League 2023

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the online Streaming rights of the Doha Diamond League 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the Doha Diamond League 2023 in India.

