1win has been a prominent online bookmaker in India since 2016, attracting players from various countries. The official 1win website offers visitors the chance to profit and engage in betting on a wide range of sporting events.

This comprehensive review of 1win includes all the essential details for players, enabling them to comprehend and assess the bookmaker's strengths and weaknesses effectively.

1win bonuses

1win bookmaker has gained popularity for its generous and constantly updated bonus program. New offers are regularly introduced to reward the most active players. All available bonuses can be found in a dedicated section on the 1win website. However, it's important to note that each bonus requires wagering, so it's essential to carefully review the activation conditions.

To participate in the promotional program, you'll need to have a betting account, which allows you to access various games and bonus offers. To get started, simply register or log in to your personal account using your username and password.

Here are the current bonuses offered by 1win:

Registration Bonus: New players receive a remarkable 200% welcome gift on their initial deposit, with the bonus amount potentially reaching up to 50,000 rupees. This bonus is particularly impressive and stands out among other brands.

Express Bonus: The more events you include in your bet, the higher your payout multiplier becomes. For an accumulator bet with 5 events, your winnings will increase by 7%. And if you have 11 or more parlay games, you can boost your winnings by 15%. This is a significant bonus for those looking to maximize their earnings through multiple bets.

Promo Codes: These special bonus codes can be entered in your personal account on the 1win website (or its mirror site). Look for the designated window and enter the promo code to receive money and other gifts credited to your account upon activation.

Loyalty Program: Engage in placing bets to earn bonus points, known as coins, through 1win's loyalty program. These coins serve as the bookmaker's internal currency and can be exchanged for other bonuses, valuable prizes, and even free sports bets.

Cashback: Enjoy up to 30% cashback on losses once a week. 1win features a casino with a wide selection of top-notch online slots. While you can play them for free without registration, authorized clients have the advantage of withdrawing winnings and receiving additional gifts for both casino and sports betting. The rules are straightforward: the more you bet and play on 1win, the more bonuses (including cashback) you can earn.

The welcome bonus is automatically credited after making the first deposit, with a maximum bonus amount of 75,000 INR. It's important to note that to qualify for the welcome gift, you must make a one-time deposit of at least 15,000 rupees within the first 7 days of registration.

Sports Betting

1win bookmaker offers a diverse range of sports for betting. Customers can enjoy various sports sections, including:

Football

Cricket

Kabaddi

Rugby

Basketball

Tennis

Motorsport

Horse racing

Hockey

Volleyball

One notable aspect is that there is something for everyone, with suitable matches and entire tournaments available. If you're a fan of a specific sport, chances are you'll find opportunities to bet on it.

The 1win website and its mirror allow users to place bets on prestigious global championships as well as regional tournaments. Some of the notable championships include:

Premier League (England)

La Liga (Spain)

Indian Premier Cricket League

World and European Football Championships

UEFA Champions League

Ice Hockey World Championship

Europa League

Confederations Cup

NBA, and more.

To explore the full range of championships, check out the Line and Live sections on the 1win website.

In addition to sports betting, the main portal of the bookmaker offers a wide array of entertainment options, such as:

Online casino and live games

Toto

1win TV

Virtual sports (including Dota 2 and League of Legends)

VSport

Poker

Important and informative sections on the website include team, club, and individual athlete statistics; predictions for top matches from leading experts; results and event broadcasts; and account replenishment options.

1win bookmaker is renowned for its extensive list of events, which is a key factor in its popularity. The bookmaker understands that it's not always engaging to bet on traditional options like the total score. That's why they offer a wide range of markets, especially in football, with approximately 100 markets available for each match depending on its significance.

Profitable sports betting opportunities are available across various sports such as football, rugby, motorsport, golf, basketball, and many more. Additionally, 1win offers the option to participate in the stock exchange and explore other areas beyond sports, including politics and show business. The types of bets you can place will be determined by the specific rules outlined in each bet, which can be found in the bookmaker's privacy policy.