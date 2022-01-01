Ohio State Buckeyes will take on Utah Utes in the 2022 Rose Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The 108th edition of the annual American college football encounter will be played on January 01, 2021 (late Saturday night). The NCAA Football game is organized by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and will be preceded by the traditional Rose Parade in the morning. Meanwhile, fans searching for Ohio State Buckeyes vs Utah Utes, 2022 Rose Bowl Game live streaming details can scroll down below.

Ohio State Buckeyes, the co-champions of the Big Ten Conference East Division, will be making their 16th trip to Pasadena with hopes of winning the Rose Bowl game for the fourth time. The Buckeyes have never lost a Rose Bowl game since 1985 but this is just their third appearance since then. Meanwhile, Utah Utes, winners of the Pac-12 Conference will play the summit clash for the first time in their history.

When is Ohio State Buckeyes vs Utah Utes, 2022 Rose Bowl Game? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 2022 Rose Bowl Game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes will be played on January 02, 2021 (Sunday) at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The clash has a scheduled start time of 03:30 am IST.

Where To Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Utah Utes, 2022 Rose Bowl Game Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game in India. So fans will not be able to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Utah Utes encounter on their TV sets. However, American fans can catch the action live on ESPN. Fans can also follow the action on the social media pages of the teams.

How To Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Utah Utes, 2022 Rose Bowl Game Live Streaming Online?

As there are no official broadcasters of Ohio State Buckeyes vs Utah Utes, 2022 Rose Bowl Game in India, fans will be unable to catch the live streaming of the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Utah Utes encounter. American fans can catch the live streaming on online platforms such as ESPN+ and Hulu+.

