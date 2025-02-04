The stage is set for the biggest match in the NFL 2024-25 season- the Super Bowl 2025. With some familiar faces once again taking the spotlight, the American Football Conference (AFC) winners Kansas City Chiefs will take on the National Football Conference (NFC) winners Philadelphia Eagles. Both sides faced each other in Super Bowl 2023 and the Chiefs won the battle by 38-35 score. In the conference finals, the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to advance to their third consecutive Super Bowl game. While the Philadelphia Eagles overtook the Washington Commanders by 55-23 score. Super Bowl 2025: Major Accident During NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles Parade, 18-Year-Old Fan on Life Support (See Pics).

While the teams are finalized, the host of the Super Bowl LIX New Orleans is getting ready for the showdown game of the season. The match is scheduled for February 9, 2025, while Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of Super Bowl 2025 on February 10 – due to the time difference. For Indian viewers, Super Bowl 59 Live streaming will be available from 05:00 AM on the said date.

Where to Watch Super Bowl 2025 Between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles Live?

AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs will take on NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). There is no confirmed coverage of the match on television yet in India till now but the telecast will be available on Star Sports channels. The NFL followers in India can get the live streaming of the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX is likely to be available on the DAZN website and app. Fans in India will need to purchase passes worth Rs 80 and Rs 400 passes. The Super Bowl 2025 live streaming will also be available on the NFL+ app from 05:00 AM IST on February 10, 2025. Kansas City Chiefs Script History Winning AFC 2024-25 Championship, Defeat Buffalo Bills in Conference Final to Face Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Super Bowl 59.

The Chiefs have been on a great run in the last five seasons. They won three out of four Super Bowls In those five years including a recent back-to-back triumph. So, if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl 2025, they will be the first team to claim illusive three-peat in the league. But the Philadelphia Eagles will look to better their performance and win the title for 2023’s loss against the Chiefs.

