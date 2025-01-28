A monumental and historic win for the Kansas City Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes and co. became the first to make it into the third consecutive Super Bowl Game. Chiefs defeated Buffalo Bills at home in the AFC Conference finals with a 32-29 scoreline and will face NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl 59 on February 10. The star-studded team made to its fifth Super Bowl in the last six seasons and has already won the title thrice. Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark Spotted in Stands During Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans NFL Playoffs 2024-25 Game (Watch Video).

Kansas City Chiefs Beat Buffalo Bills to Win AFC 2024-25 Championship

AFC CHAMPS THREE YEARS RUNNING 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CYFQeKlYds — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 27, 2025

