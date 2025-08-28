Taylor Swift’s engagement photos with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce are already making headlines and not just for their romance. The cream and black silk blend dress Swift wore, designed by Ralph Lauren and priced at USD 398 has completely sold out online, leaving fans scrambling to get their hands on the iconic look. ‘Getting Married’: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement With Romantic Garden Photoshoot (View Pics)

Taylor Swift Ralph Lauren Dress Sold Out

Taylor Swift Engagement Dress Goes Viral

The singer-songwriter and NFL star officially announced their engagement on Tuesday through heartfelt Instagram posts, featuring a stunning garden photoshoot. In the pictures, Swift and Kelce are seen in a romantic embrace, with Taylor gently holding Travis’s face and showing off a sparkling engagement ring, surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant flowers. Adding her signature humour, Swift captioned the post: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The photos quickly went viral, sparking excitement not only for their engagement but also for Swift’s elegant choice of outfit.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Career

Swift, known for her record-breaking albums, sold-out stadium tours and a close bond with her fans, continues to capture public attention both on and off the stage. Taylor Swift has also announced her 12th studio album titled The Life of a Showgirl on Travis Kelce’s Podcast. Travis is a three-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s most admired tight ends, complements her spotlight with his own charisma and sporting achievements. ‘The Life of a Showgirl’: Taylor Swift Announces 12th Studio Album Featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Releasing on This Date (View Post)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance

Since Swift began attending Chiefs games in 2023, the couple’s romance has been a media sensation. Their engagement, public appearances, and playful displays of affection have kept fans and media outlets buzzing, making even their fashion choices headline-worthy. Fans hoping to recreate Swift’s engagement look were disappointed as all sizes of the Ralph Lauren dress sold out immediately, with Taylor proving once again why she is the global influencer of the pop star’s style.

