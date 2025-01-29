Philadelphia Eagles advance to the Super Bowl 59 after a 55-23 win over Washington Commanders. The NFC Championship parade was overshadowed by mishaps with an 18-year-old fan falling from the pole and getting seriously injured. The boy is said to be on life support at the moment as reported by TMZ. There was also a major accident reported just outside the stadium after the Eagles’ win over the Washington Commanders in the conference final. Philadelphia Eagles will play against defending Super Bowl champions and current AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs on February 10 in New Orleans. Kansas City Chiefs Script History Winning AFC 2024-25 Championship, Defeat Buffalo Bills in Conference Final to Face Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Super Bowl 59.

Major Accident During NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles Parade

JUST IN: 18-year-old man is on life support after falling from a light pole during the Eagles’ NFC Championship win this weekend He suffered a brain injury from head trauma and was taken to Jefferson Hospital Police are investigating other incidents from the same night,… pic.twitter.com/VLZITC9ieG — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 28, 2025

Major Accident After Philadelphia Eagles Win Over Washington Commanders

Shortly after the Eagles won the NFC championship game on Sunday night, a car plowed into a crowd of revelers in Philadelphia, injuring eight people, according to police. https://t.co/36zfEs3PJ9 pic.twitter.com/NyjlVsb1B7 — ABC News (@ABC) January 27, 2025

