Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce recently announced their engagement, taking fans by storm with their playful Instagram post: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The couple, who went public with their romance in 2023, have quickly become one of the most talked-about pairs in pop culture. Now, Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, is sharing intimate details about the proposal, revealing how his son asked Taylor to marry him in a secret garden nearly two weeks ago. 'What Is the Age Difference Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Know Their Relationship Timeline.

Travis Kelce Proposed to Taylor Swift in Secret Garden

In an exclusive interview with News 5 Cleveland, Ed Kelce revealed that the proposal happened nearly two weeks ago, on Sunday, August 10, at a secret garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Sharing the intimate moment, he said, "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let’s go out and have a glass of wine'... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful." Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged: ‘Your English Teacher and Your Gym Teacher Are Getting Married’ – Singer’s Cheeky Insta Caption Explained!

Ed Kelce Reveals Travis Considered Delaying Proposal

According to Ed, Travis had initially considered delaying the proposal for a grander event. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event," Ed said. ""I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event… when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Ed Kelce Recalls Watching Travis Propose to Taylor Swift

The proud father recalled the moment he received the news while watching an Eagles open practice: "As I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know." The family celebrated the happy moment this past Sunday night in Kansas City. "Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It’s truly kinda neat," Ed added. ‘Getting Married’: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement With Romantic Garden Photoshoot (View Pics)

Scott Swift and Ed Kelce Share Heartfelt Advice

Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, gave Travis the same heartfelt advice—focus on the meaning of the moment over the spectacle. As for wedding details, none have been finalised yet. Ed summed it up sweetly: "They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields."

