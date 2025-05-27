The Pro Kabaddi League is all set to be back with the new season and ahead of that there will be the PKL 2025 auction. Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, a total of 83 players were retained across three categories. 25 in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 23 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 35 in the New Young Players (NYP) category. All 12 teams will aim to rope in some of the biggest kabaddi stars to strengthen their squads for Season 12. The Haryana Steelers produced an outstanding display to win the Pro Kabaddi 2024 title after defeating the Patna Pirates in the final at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. It will be a matter to be seen if they can defend their title. Very Excited for Auctions After My Performance: Season 11's Best Raider Devank Dalal Ready to Lead PKL 12's Auction Charge.

Former Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat will be available in the PKL Season 12 Auction. So will star raider Naveen Kumar, who will enter the Pro Kabaddi League auction for the first time. Other players like Ashu Malik, Arjun Deshwal, Pardeep Narwal, Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui, veteran raider Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Vijay Malik, Devank will also be in available for taking in the auction. It will be a star-studded auction and hence fans are excited to witness it. Fans eager to watch the PKL 12 auction, will get the entire information here.

When in PKL 2025 Auction? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 player Auction will take place on May 31 and June 1 in Mumbai. Over 500 players, including raiders, defenders and all-rounders, are set to go under the hammer in the Pro Kabaddi Season 12 Player Auction. All 12 teams will aim to rope in some of the biggest kabaddi stars to strengthen their squads for Season 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).