The Losail International Circuit is all set to host its debut tournament in the form of Qatar GP 2021. On Friday at 16.00 and 19.30 we shall have Free Practice Session 1 and Free Practice Session 2 which will surely entertain the fans. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the event, but first, let's quickly get an update about the ongoing hearing about Max Verstappen's alleged breach of rules. So the Red Bull racer is awaiting FIA's decision on the alleged breach of a rule that happened during the Brazilain GP 2021. Qatar Grand Prix 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Formula 1 Race at Losail International Circuit.

If the Red Bull racer is found guilty the FIA might hand him over with a five-second penalty in the Qatar GP 2021. However, Verstappen is not worried about the same. "I don’t even think about that,” he said. “Also – if if if. I mean, it’s not the end of the world. But again, I don’t expect that to happen because I thought it was fair," he said. As one may recall, Lewis Hamilton had attempted to go past Verstappen at Turn 4 but found himself off track with Dutch racer. Both races got thrown out widely from the run-off area. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When Is Qatar GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & 2 Race? Know Date, Time and Schedule

Qatar GP 2021 will take place at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on November 19, 2021 (Friday). The Free Practice Session 1 & 2 will begin at 4:00 pm and 7.30 pm respectively (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Qatar GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & 2 Race on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of F1 races in India and will be streaming the Qatar GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & 2 live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 channels to watch the live telecast of Qatar GP 2021.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of Qatar GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & 2 Main Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can turn to online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the Qatar GP 2021 live streaming for its fans in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the race online.

