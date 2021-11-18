The Losail Circuit in Doha is about to welcome the Qatar GP 2021. In this article, we shall have a look at the preview of the race which will comprise live streaming tyre details and of course the schedule of the Qatar GP 2021. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game first. This is the first time that the venue will host the Formula 1 race and not much data is available about this track. According to Qatar Grand Prix circuit chief, Al-Hamad feels that not having much data will make the contest even more interesting. Mick Schumacher Sweats It Out in the Gym Ahead of Qatar GP 2021 (See Pic).

"Every single minute in practice is going to make a difference because they still don’t know what type of set-up they need for all their chassis," he said while speaking to a magazine. This only means the racers will have to depend on the track stimulator. "It’s very technical. It needs a lot of downforces. There are a lot of strategies that are going to be involved with the tyre wear here as well," he had said during the interview. Now check out the schedule of the Qatar GP 2021 below.

When is the Qatar Grand Prix 2021? Qatar Grand Prix 2021 schedule

The Qatar GP 2021 begins on November 19, 2021, with a couple of Free Practice Sessions on November 19, 2021. Check out the full schedule below:

Date Session IST November 19, 2021 FP1 16:00 November 19, 2021 FP2 19:30 November 20, 2021 FP3 16:30 November 20, 2021 Qualifying 19:30 November 21, 2021 Race 19:30

What Type of Tyres Will be Used at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix 2021? Qatar Grand Prix 2021 schedule

The three hardest tyres from its range will be used in Doha, namely C1 hard tyre, C2 medium tyre and C3 soft tyre.

Here's How the Track Looks at Qatar GP 2021:

Losail International Circuit (Photo Credits: Twitter)

How can you watch Formula 1 Qatar GP 2021 Live Streaming Online?

The practice session of Formula 1 Qatar GP 2021 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. You can also visit the official website of the F1 to get the live updates of the race.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2021 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).