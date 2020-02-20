Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of QG vs IU on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Quetta vs Islamabad (Photo Credits: @TeamQuetta/Twitter)

The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) gets underway with Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United T20 match. PSL 2020 will be a month-long affair with six teams battling it out for supremacy. Both Quetta and Islamabad will be looking to start PSL 2020 on a winning note. Meanwhile, if you are searching for PSL 2020 live streaming online in India and Bangladesh, then scroll down for all the details. Apart from PSL 2020 live streaming informational, you will get to know which channel will telecast PSL 2020 in India and Bangladesh. Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for QUE vs ISL Clash in PSL Season 5.

It is Sarfaraz Ahmed vs Shadab Khan as Quetta and Islamabad go head to head. Quetta Gladiators, however, suffered a set back ahead of the match with PCB suspending Umar Akmal under anti-corruption code. Gladiators will now seek his replacement. Meanwhile, players like Colin Ingram, Luke Ronchi, Faheem Ashraf, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad and Jason Roy are expected to take the field. Pakistan Super League 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Watch PSL T20 Free Live Telecast on TV As per IST.

When to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The opening match of PSL 2020 will take place between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi and will start at 9:30 PM IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

DSport holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. So, the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United match will be available live on DSport. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between Quetta and Islamabad live. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fan fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

In the last five meetings between these two sides, Quetta Gladiators have won three while Islamabad United have won two matches. Interestingly, last season, Islamabad United lost its both the matches against Quetta Gladiators.