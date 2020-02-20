Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for QUE vs ISL Clash in PSL Season 5

Islamabad United (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Quetta Gladiators will take on the Islamabad United in the opening encounter of the Pakistan Super League 2020. The match will be played on February 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Gladiators are the defending champions of the tournament and will surely eye to retain their title this season as well. On the other hand, Islamabad United are the only team to lift the PSL title twice (2016 & 2018) and will eye to lift the cup one more time. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for QUE vs ISL match. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

The suspension of Umar Akmal is certainly a big blow for the Gladiators side. Nevertheless, the likes of Jason Roy and Shane Watson will have to handle the mantle of the batting department. In the bowling section, United have the services of young guns like Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

Speaking of the Islamabad side, they will be led by the young all-rounder Shadab Khan who has been a consistent performer of Pakistan team. Other than him, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro and Asif Ali are some other players who can turn the match on its head. Now, let’s look at the best dream11 side of the opening game.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – The wicket-keeper of your Dream11 team should be Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE).

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – One should pick five batsmen in their Dream11 team for this game. They should be Dawid Malan (ISL), Colin Ingram (ISL), Asif Ali (ISL), Shane Watson (QUE) and Jason Roy (QUE).

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The two all-rounders from your Dream11 team should be Shadab Khan (ISL) and Faheem Ashraf (ISL).

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Naseem Shah (QUE), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE) and Tymal Mills (QUE).

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE), Dawid Malan (ISL), Colin Ingram (ISL), Asif Ali (ISL), Shane Watson (QUE) and Jason Roy (QUE), Shadab Khan (ISL), Faheem Ashraf (ISL), Naseem Shah (QUE), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE) and Tymal Mills (QUE).

Jason Roy (QUE) should be elected as the captain of your dream11 team while Shadab Khan (ISL) will be a good pick for vice-captain slot.