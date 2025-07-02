Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: After the Test series, Sri Lanka now takes on Bangladesh in the three-match One-Day International (ODI). Sri Lanka won the Test series 1-0 and now will be looking to clinch the ODI series as well. Meanwhile, for SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 live streaming online and live telecast channel details in India you can scroll down. SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match in Colombo.

Bangladesh are looking to rebuild a team under new captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who will be captaining the side for the first time as a full-time leader. With Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah having retired now, Bangladesh will be expecting their replacements to fill in their shoes.

Charith Asalanka, on the other hand, will lead the home side who are pretty much well settled than the visitors. These two teams have faced each other in 57 ODIs with Sri Lanka leading the head to head record with 43 wins while Bangladesh having emerged victorious in 12 games.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2025 Details

Match SL vs BAN 1st ODI Date July 2 Time 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV for Live Streaming, Sony Sports Ten TV Channels

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The first match of the three-ODI series, between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 will be hosted at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sri Lanka Squad for SL vs BAN ODI Series 2025 Announced: Charith Asalanka To Lead 16-Member Line-Up.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for cricket in Sri Lanka. Fans might find SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 viewing options on the Sony Ten TV channels for live telecast. For the SL vs BAN 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of SL vs BAN 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the SL vs BAN match online, but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Fans can also watch SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription.

