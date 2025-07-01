SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: After clinching the two-Test series, hosts Sri Lanka national cricket team will square off against visitors Bangladesh national cricket team in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series commencing from July 2 in Colombo. Sri Lanka will be led by Charith Asalanka, who is coming off an ODI whitewash over Australia in February, while Bangladesh will be captained by the newly appointed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who takes over the reins from Najmul Hossain Shanto. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Litton Das Returns As Bangladesh Announce Five Changes for ODI Series Against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka named a 16-member squad for ODIs, with almost all their white-ball specialists available for selection. Milan Rathnayake's fitness is the only cause of concern for the hosts. On the other side, Bangladesh have recalled the likes of Litton Das and Mohammad Naim back, with spinner Tanvir Islam earning his maiden ODI call-up. We have drafted the SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below. Sri Lanka Squad for SL vs BAN ODI Series 2025 Announced: Charith Asalanka To Lead 16-Member Line-Up.

SL vs BAN 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL), Litton Das (BAN)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Avishka Fernando (SL), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN)

All-Rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Dunith Wellalage (SL)

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Asitha Fernando (SL) IND vs ENG 2025: Farokh Engineer Says Pataudi Medal Was an Afterthought, Urges England Cricket Board To Do Better (Watch Video).

SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Wanindu Hasaranga (vc).

SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Kusal Mendis (SL), Litton Das (BAN), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Avishka Fernando (SL), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Dunith Wellalage (SL), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

