The 59th edition of the NFL Super Bowl will be played between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, who are aiming to become the first-ever side to achieve a three-peat. Kansas City Chiefs scripted history by winning the AFC 2024-25 Championship, to notch up a rare three-peat, which set up their clash with Philadelphia Eagles, who won the National Football League 2024-25 Title. This match is a repeat of NFL Super Bowl 2023, where the Chiefs came out victorious with a 38-35 win thanks to performance from Patrick Mahomes. Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen Wins 2024 NFL MVP Award, Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Named Offensive Player of the Year Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Mahomes will look to further cement his place in the Super Bowl MVP record books, by winning his fourth championship, with stars like Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones supporting him. For the Eagles, Jalen Hurt would want to overcome the Super Bowl 57 defeat and deny the Chiefs a three-peat in New Orleans. Hurts will have Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, and Jalen Cater as well to bring down Kansas. A lot will be at stake in the Super Bowl 2025, which will see celebrities like Lionel Messi, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and US President Donald Trump also be in attendance.

When is Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2025 as per IST?

The AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will play the NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl 2025, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled for Sunday, February 10, at 5: 00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Roger Federer-Elmo ON Advertisement to Feature During Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2025 (Watch Ad Video).

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the NFL Super Bowl LIX live telecast viewing option won't be available for fans. For, online streaming viewing options of Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 59 check below.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India?

In the absence of a live telecast of Super Bowl 2025, NFL fans in India can watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs live streaming online on the DAZN mobile app and website. The streaming, however, won't be free but the game pass is available at a nominal cost of INR 80.00. After buying the subscription, apart from Super Bowl 2025 live streaming fans will get access to the halftime show as well.

