In the funny advertisement involving Roger Federer-Elmo, the running shoe brand ON will make its presence felt in the upcoming Super Bowl 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX and the match will be played on February 10. During the mega game, ON has purchased a slot to showcase its new ad with tennis legend Roger Federer and famous cartoon character Elmo. Watch the advertisement below. Kendrick Lamar Explains ‘Idea’ Behind His Performance at Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl LIX, 2025 Grammy Award Winner to Perform ‘Not Like Us’ Song (Watch Video).

Roger Federer-Elmo ON Advertisement to Feature During Super Bowl 2025

We love this wholesome interaction between @rogerfederer and @elmo in the new #SuperBowl ad, clearing up any confusion about the Swiss running shoe brand @on_running's logo. 🇨🇭👟 https://t.co/puq0BLazMg — Embassy of Switzerland in the USA (@SwissEmbassyUSA) February 7, 2025

