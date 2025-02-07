The Super Bowl LIX will be played in New Orleans on February 10. Ahead of the mega game, the regular season performers were rewarded for their performance. Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen wins 2024 NFL MVP award. Allen won 383 points via voting while his closes competitor was Lamar Jackson who earned 362 points. Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley named offensive player of the year. He will be looking to challenge Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2025. Kendrick Lamar Explains ‘Idea’ Behind His Performance at Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl LIX, 2025 Grammy Award Winner to Perform ‘Not Like Us’ Song (Watch Video).

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen Wins 2024 NFL MVP Award

Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Named Offensive Player of the Year

Never a doubt. Saquon Barkley is your NFL Offensive Player of the Year‼️@saquon | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/e44wUIvSZF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 7, 2025

