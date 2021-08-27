Team India will participate in the mixed team archery compound that starts at 10.30 am IST in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. DD Sports and Eurosport India are the official broadcasters for the event. Check out the live streaming details below:

Live streaming details:

Day 3 of the Tokyo #Paralympics 2020 promises to be an exciting one as the para-athletes seek to make an impression early on in their respective events. Catch all the action live, tomorrow at 5:30 AM and 3:30 PM, only on Eurosport.#Eurosport #IndiaKeSuperheroes #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/0EiA8BS0A5 — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) August 26, 2021

