Mumbai, March 10: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared a massive cash reward of Rs. 131 crore for the Indian Team after their victorious run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue, who defended their T20 World Cup title at home, becoming the first team to do so, received Rs. 125 crore in 2024 following their victory in the prestigious tournament. The BCCI's cash reward increased by six crore rupees from 2024, when Rohit Sharma led the side to their first win since the inaugural edition.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," the BCCI said in their statement. India Win T20 World Cup 2026, Men in Blue Become First Team To Defend Title After Beating New Zealand in Final.

By successfully defending the title, India became the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup thrice and also the first team to win it at home.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian side also received a substantial financial reward from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after their title triumph. After registering a commanding 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final, India claimed the winner’s purse of USD 2.34 million (approximately Rs 21.5 crore) awarded by the International Cricket Council. The runners-up, New Zealand, received USD 1.17 million (around Rs 10.75 crore). ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Champion Captain Suryakumar Yadav Visits Historic Adalaj Ni Vav for Trophy Photoshoot in Gujarat.

The hosts dominated the title clash from the very beginning, piling up a record total of 253 for five in a World T20 final. The innings was powered by a blistering 89 from Sanju Samson, which set the tone for India’s commanding performance.

India’s bowlers then sealed the triumph in emphatic fashion, with Jasprit Bumrah producing a sensational spell of four wickets for 14 runs, his best figures in the format. The comprehensive win secured India their third ICC Men's T20 World Cup crown and made them the first team to retain the title while also winning it on home soil.

Samson finished the tournament as the Player of the Series after scoring 321 runs in just five innings, while Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his decisive performance in the final.

