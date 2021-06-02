Alexander Zverev and Roman Safiullin meet in the second round of men’s singles of the French Open 2021. Zverev made it to the second round at the Roland Garros after recovering from a two-set deficit in his first-round match against Oscar Otte to emerge victorious by 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0. Meanwhile, fans searching for Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open 2021: Coco Gauff, Serena Williams & Billie Jean King Support Japanese Tennis Ace For Her Stance.

Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin is sixth seed Zverev’s opponent in the second round. Safiullin defeated Carlos Taberner 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the second round. This is going to be the first career meeting between these two players.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin Men's Singles Match?

Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 02, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Court Suzanne Lenglen and it has a tentative start time of 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Alexander Zverev vs Roman Safiullin Men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

