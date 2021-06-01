Naomi Osaka has been one of the top trending names in recent times after her refusal to speak to the media citing mental health issues during the French Open 2021. This created a divided opinion among the fans and a few members of the sporting fraternity. Post this, Osaka withdrew from the tournament and her vulnerability was lauded by many stalwarts like Coco Gauff, Serena Williams and others. Each other took to social media and appreciated her for the same. Piers Morgan Trolled Heavily For Calling Naomi Osaka ‘Brat’ After The Japanese Tennis Star Refuses to Speak To Media During French Open 2021.

Most of them talked about her well-being. During the conference, Serena Williams said that she feels for her. The American tennis star further said that each of these players is built differently and handles things quite differently. "You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to and the best way she thinks she can. That’s the only thing I can say: I think she is doing the best she can," she said during the conference.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Coco Gauff:

stay strong ❤️ I admire your vulnerability — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) May 31, 2021

Billie Jean King also posted a tweet on social media:

It’s incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression. Right now, the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs. We wish her well. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 31, 2021

Osaka was fined 15,000 dollars for not appearing in the press conference post her win in the first round of the French Open 2021. After the warning of suspension, the Japanese tennis ace withdrew from the tournament.

