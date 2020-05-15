Andy Murray Birthday Special: From Grand Slam Titles to Olympic Gold Medals, Check Out Some Facts About British Tennis Star

Andy Murray (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

It is tennis player Andy Murray's birthday. The former world number one turns 33 today. Murray was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on 15 May 1987 and, represents Great Britain in tennis. The 33-year-old has won three Grand Slam titles, and in 2013 he became the first British male singles player since 1936 to win the Wimbledon. Besides winning Grand Slams, Murray has bagged Olympic medals as well. And is a Davis Cup winner as well. Roger Federer, Andy Murray Join Rafael Nadal During Instagram Live; Tennis Duo Troll Spaniard After he Struggled to Use the Platform (Watch Videos).

In 2016 Murray became the 10th man in Open Era to reach the final of all four Grand Slam tournaments, when made it to the summit of French Open. Also in 2016, Murray became the only man in history to win Grand Slam singles title, Olympic gold medal, Masters 1000 event, and the Year-End Championship in the same calendar year. As Murray celebrates his 33rd birthday, we list down some of the facts related to the British tennis star.

Andy Murray was 25 years old when he won his first Grand Slam title; he defeated Novak Djokovic at the 2012 US Open.

Andy Murray has appeared in 11 Grand Slam finals thus far.

Andy Murray won US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

Andy Murray has won two Olympic gold medals in the singles event in 2012 and 2016.

He also has an Olympic silver medal in his kitty which he won in the mixed doubles event in 2012.

In 2013 Andy Murray won Laureus "World Breakthrough of the Year" Award.

In 2015, he helped Great Britain win Davis Cup after defeating David Goffin of Belgium in the final.

Andy Murray won 2016 ATP World Tour Finals by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Sir Andy Murray was conferred with Knighthood in 2016; he received it in 2019.

Murray is currently ranked at 129 in singles and 85th in doubles. He attained the career-high ranking in singles, world number one, in 2016. The 33-year-old has won 46 ATP Tour singles titles and just three in doubles.