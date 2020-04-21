Roger Federer, Andy Murray Join Rafael Nadal During Instagram Live; Tennis Duo Troll Spaniard After he Struggled to Use the Platform (Watch Videos)

Rafael Nadal's live session with Roger Federer and Andy Murray (Photo Credits: Nadal/Instagram)

Social media networking has boomed following the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. As it is advised to maintain social distancing, people connect to their loved ones through social networking sites. For sports personalities, it has become an indispensable tool to connect with their fans, given most of the sporting activities are suspended. Meanwhile, Spanish Tennis star Rafael Nadal turned on his Instagram Live feature to interact with his fans. Roger Federer and Andy Murray made appearances during Nadal's live session as well. However, it wasn't that smooth as it sounds. Roger Federer Posts Throwback Picture of Him Sporting Blond Hairstyle During Teenage Days, Offers Hope With Inspirational Message!

Nadal struggled to use the Instagram Live feature as he had no idea how to invite fellow players into the interaction. Federer and Murray were hanging in the comments section waiting for Nadal to invite them. The 33-year-old took a decent amount of time to add Federer and Murray finally.

"As you can see, I'm a disaster in everything. But I'm trying hard," Nadal said while fiddling with his device. "One moment guys I have Roger here and I think he wants to be in touch. As you know it's my first Instagram Live so it's not that easy for me," the Spanish tennis star said. Rafael Nadal’s Academy Plans Hosting Competitions Amid Tennis Calendar Freeze.

Murray trolled Nadal and in the comments section wrote, "This is brilliant, he can win 52 French Opens but not work Instagram." And then finally, Nadal was able to get Federer on board. During the interaction, Federer asked Nadal if he is a lefty or righty. To which, Nadal replied, "I cannot play righty. That's just a legend. I can write with the right hand. My basketball skills are with the right, but not in the tennis court or with football."

Federer, Murray Hanging in Comments Section

And Then Federer Was Live With Nadal, Finally

Nadal also enquired about Federer's knee. "It's OK. I had a really good first six weeks, then it was a bit slower. Now it's getting better again, but I have plenty of time. There is no stress or rush. At the end of the day, I just want the knee to be good. It doesn't matter when I return. I think after the second surgery, it's easier the second time around. But I don't need to experience a third one," Federer responded.

The Magical Conversation

After the interaction with Federer, Nadal finally invited Murray. The duo talked about the upcoming Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, which is scheduled to take place from 27 to 30 April. "I spoke to Feli Lopez. He messaged me today and said you've been practicing like 3-4 hours a day on the PlayStation," Murray said.

And Then Murray Joined in

“Next time I am going to be more ready.” 😂@andy_murray enjoying @RafaelNadal’s instagram struggles 😅 pic.twitter.com/zaL0uo3Obm — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 20, 2020

"Yeah, I'm not doing anything else. (laughter) I just played my first match today," replied Nadal as the duo kept talking about the virtual tennis game. Nadal then offered a one on one match, "we can play a match later." Murray accepted the offer and said, "I'd be up for that. I don't have a character. I'm not in the game as myself, so I have to choose someone else to play with."

It was a fun-filled moment for tennis fans and at one point in time over 50,000 Instagram users were enjoying the conversation between the tennis legends. Apart from Federer and Murray, Nadal also interacted with compatriot Marc Lopez during the live session.