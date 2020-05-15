Andy Murray Birthday Special: Top-5 Performances by the Former World No 1 and Three-Time Grand Slam Champion (Watch Videos)

Andy Murray (Photo Credits: File Image)

Three-time Grand Slam champion and a former World No 1, Andy Murray celebrates his 33rd birthday on May 15, 2020 (Friday). Born in 1987, Murray is the first British player since Fred Perry to win multiple Wimbledon singles titles and also the first British man since 1936 to win a singles title in Tennis Majors. He is also the only Tennis player to win two singles Olympic gold medals. Often considered one of Tennis' famed quartet, the others being Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Murray achieved the world No 1 ranking in 2016 after beating Djokovic in the ATP World Tour Finals.

Murray ended 2016 as the first player ever to win a Grand Slam, the ATP World Tour Finals, Olympic gold medal and a Masters 1000 title in the same calendar year. He was named the ITF men's world champion for 2016 by the International Tennis Federation for his achievements. The top-rankings also made Murray the first British man to reach the world no 1 ranking since the rankings were introduced in 1973. As he celebrates his 33rd birthday, take a look at five of his best performances on the tennis court.

Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray, US Open 2012

Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic 7-6, 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2 in a five-set thriller to end Britain’s 76-year wait for a men’s tennis Grand Slam champion. The win after a long battle of four hours and 54 minutes was also Murray’s first Grand Slam title after two major final defeats.

Andy Murray vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2013

Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic again. Only this time it was at the Wimbledon final to end Britain’s 77-year wait for a male Wimbledon title. Murray beat Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to clinch his second Grand Slam title and also exact his revenge over the Serb for the Australian final loss.

Andy Murray vs Milos Raonic, Wimbledon 2016

Andy Murray beat Canadian Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) to clinch his second Wimbledon title in three years and also become the first British man to win multiple Wimbledon singles trophies since Fred Perry in 1935. Murray enjoyed a successful 2016 also becoming the only player to win two Olympics singles gold medals and ending the year as the World No 1.

Andy Murray vs Fernando Verdasco, Wimbledon 2013

Andy Murray fought back from two sets down to beat Spain’s Fernando Verdasco 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-5 and reach the semi-finals of 2013 Wimbledon Championships. Murray came close to being knocked after going two sets down but rallied hard for a marathon three hours 27 minutes to go through and stay in contention for his maiden Grand Slam title.

Andy Murray vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Wimbledon 2016

Andy Murray beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a five-set thriller to sail into the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2016. Murray seeded second at the Championship, looked set at two sets up and leading 4-2 in the third but Frenchmen Sanga, who beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2015 from a similar position, rallied hard and took the clash into the fifth and final set before Murray prevailed 7-6 (12-10), 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 6-1 and stayed in line for a second Wimbledon title.