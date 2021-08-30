Andy Murray would take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles competition at the US Open 2021 on Monday, August 30. The match would be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and has a start time of 10:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Tsitsipas would be in search of his maiden Grand Slam title and he would have a tough opponent ahead of him to deal with. Tsitsipas agonizingly lost the French Open final earlier this year in June to the Serbian star Novak Djokovic and that seemed to have a spiral effect on his performance, leading to his first-round exit in the Wimbledon. However, he has bounced back to form and would be aiming to pose a serious threat to Murray. The Englishman on the other hand, has recovered from a hip surgery and it has been nine whole years since the Brit's US Open win in 2012. Novak Djokovic Shares Heartfelt Post on Instagram, Acknowledges Artist for ‘Emotional’ Picture After Winning Wimbledon 2021

He would aim to defeat Tsitsipas and march on in his quest for another Grand Slam title. Here are the live streaming details of the match.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the US Open 2021 Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Men's Singles Match?

The match would be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and it will start at 10:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Men's Singles Match of US Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the US Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2021 Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Men's Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

