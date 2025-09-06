The current world number 1, Aryna Sabalenka will be up against an American tennis ace Amanda Anisimova in the US Open 2025 women's singles final match. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 women's singles final match is scheduled to be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 24-year-old Amanda Anisimova is seeded to play her first final in the US Grand Slam event, and second in her overall career, having played but lost the Wimbledon 2025 decider against Iga Swiatek. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Reach Women’s Singles Final.

The 27-year-old Aryna Sabalenka is a much more seasoned ace. She is the defending champion in the US Open women's singles category. Aryna Sabalenka had won the US Open 2024, after beating Jessica Pegula. Seeded against another American Tennis star, Aryna Sabalenka must be aiming for her second US Open title. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 women's singles final match is expected to start at approximately 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, September 7. Amanda Anisimova Enters US Open 2025 Final With Semi-Final Win Over Naomi Osaka, To Face Aryna Sabalenka in Summit Clash.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova Results of Last Five Encounters

2025: Amanda Anisimova beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in Semifinal of Wimbledon Championships

2025: Aryna Sabalenka beats Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-3 in 4th round of French Open

2024: Amanda Anisimova beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2 in Quarterfinal of Toronto Masters

2024: Aryna Sabalenka beats Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-2 in 4th round of Australian Open

2022: Aryna Sabalenka beats Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Quarterfinal of Italian Open

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova Head-to-Head Record

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova encounters have happened a total of nine times. Of those nine matches, surprisingly, the world no. 1, Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka managed to win only three. Amanda Anisimova has been better in the overall battles, with six out of nine wins. However, in the past five encounters, Aryna Sabalenka has been better with three wins. The Amanda Anisimova in the US Open 2025 women's singles final match will be the first match in the US Grand Slam for both of them.

