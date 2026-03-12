India's Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson have secured a place in the men's doubles semifinals of the Indian Wells Open 2026, marking a significant milestone for Bhambri as he reaches his first-ever ATP Masters 1000 semifinal. The unseeded duo continued their formidable run, defeating the Austrian-Italian pairing of Alexander Erler and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(2), in a quarterfinal match that lasted over 90 minutes. Their consistent performance has seen them advance through the tournament without dropping a single set. Indian Wells Open 2026: Jack Draper Knocks Out Novak Djokovic; Carlos Alcaraz Advances To Quarters.

Dominant Quarterfinal Performance

The Indo-Swedish pair displayed a strong showing against Erler and Vavassori, particularly excelling on their first serve. They won an impressive 83 per cent of points (29/35) on their first serve, a crucial factor in securing the victory and clinching the second-set tie-break. This win follows their equally convincing performance in the Round of 16, where they overcame Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka with a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline. Their campaign began with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory over David Pel and Fabrice Martin.

Yuki Bhambri's Rising Trajectory

For the 33-year-old Bhambri, reaching the Indian Wells semifinals represents a career highlight. He had previously made two quarterfinal appearances at the Masters 1000 level, including at Indian Wells last year with Goransson and at the Miami Masters in 2025 with Nuno Borges. Aryna Sabalenka Shares Romantic Proposal Video Following Engagement to Oakberry Founder Georgios Frangulis.

Bhambri's recent form has been noteworthy, having climbed to a career-high doubles ranking of world No. 20 last month, becoming the first Indian men's doubles player to break into the Top 20 since Rohan Bopanna. His consistent performances include reaching the third round of the Australian Open with Goransson earlier this year, and a successful 2025 season which saw him reach the US Open semi-finals with Michael Venus and win his maiden ATP 500 title in Dubai with Alexei Popyrin.

Looking Ahead to the Semifinals

Bhambri and Goransson are now set to face the French-Monegasque duo of Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot in the semifinals on Friday. Rinderknech and Vacherot earned their spot in the last four by defeating the formidable Russian pair of Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4 in their quarterfinal encounter. The Indian Wells Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, commenced its main draw play on Wednesday, 4 March, and will conclude with the singles finals on Sunday, 15 March. The Indo-Swedish partnership will be aiming to continue their impressive run and secure a place in the final of this prestigious tournament.

