India faces a formidable challenge on 7 February 2026, as they host the Netherlands in the opening round of the Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium. The tie is played over two days, following the standard Davis Cup Home and Away format. Ranked 33rd in the world, the Indian team is looking to utilise home-court advantage on the outdoor hard courts of Bengaluru to upset the world number four Dutch side.

The winner of this best-of-five rubber tie will secure a place in the second round of the Qualifiers scheduled for September, moving one step closer to the prestigious Davis Cup Final 8.

Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

For fans in India, the tie is widely accessible through both traditional television and digital platforms.

Television: DD Sports is providing the exclusive live telecast across India. Coverage began at 4:00 pm IST today for the opening singles matches.

Digital Streaming: Fans can stream the matches live and for free via the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel. WAVES OTT platform will also provide online live streaming.

Live Updates: The official Davis Cup website and mobile app are providing real-time scores, shot-by-shot data, and updated statistics for all five rubbers.

India vs Netherlands Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Team Outlook

India enters the tie with significant momentum following a historic 3-1 victory over Switzerland in late 2025. While the Netherlands are the heavy favourites on paper—having finished as runners-up in the 2024 edition—they are currently without their top two singles stars, Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp.

Indian captain Rohit Rajpal has urged local fans to turn out in large numbers, noting that home support plays a massive role in three-to-four-hour matches. The head-to-head record between the two nations is currently tied at 2-2, adding further intrigue to this weekend's encounter.

