Top seed Ashleigh Barty will face world number 45 Magda Linette in the second round of French Open 2021 women’s singles match. Barty is nursing a hip injury which flared up during her first round match. Her fitness could be an issue as she takes part in the second round match. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette French Open 2021 second round match live streaming online and telecast in India then continue reading. Coco Gauff and Venus Williams Lose on Doubles’ Debut, Out of French Open 2021.

Barty, one of the favourites to win this year’s Roland Garros, made it to the second round after defeating 70th-ranked Bernarda Pera in the opening round. Barty’s opponent in second round, Linette, defeated Chloe Paquet to advance in the French Open 2021. This will be the first meeting between the two stars on the tour.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette Women's Singles Match?

Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 03, 2021 (Thursday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette Women's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette Women’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

