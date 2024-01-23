Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, easily advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets. He has only dropped two sets in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Taylor Fritz had a more challenging path to the quarterfinals, surviving a five-setter in the opening round before winning his matches with ease. His victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas was one of his best performances in a Grand Slam. However, Fritz will face a completely different challenge in his upcoming match against Novak Djokovic. Novak Djokovic Fails In His Attempt To Recreate Aryna Sabalenka’s Viral 'Kick' at Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video).

Djokovic has won all eight of their previous encounters, with Fritz managing to win only two sets in those matches. Fritz's strong first serve is one of his key assets, but it may not be enough to overcome Djokovic's exceptional defence. Djokovic is also known for his ability to thrive in long rallies and games, which will make it difficult for Fritz to make a push in the match. If you're looking for telecast and streaming details of the match, read below.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz Men’s Singles Quarterfinal Match at Australian Open 2024?

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz Men’s Singles Quarterfinal Match at Australian Open 2024 will be played on Rod Laver Arena on 23rd January 2024 and is scheduled to start approximately at 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST). Australian Open 2024 Day 9 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz Advance to Quarter Finals, Victoria Azarenka Out, Elina Svitolina Retires.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Australian Open 2024 Men’s Singles Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2024 in India. Fans can therefore, watch the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz match live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll below.

SonyLIV is the official OTT platform of the Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz quarterfinal match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

