Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden started their Australian Open 2024 campaign on a positive note with win against James Duckworth and Marc Polmans. Now they will look to continue their winning run against John Millman and Edward Winter. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 10:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also watch Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs James Duckworth and Marc Polmans live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. N Sriram Balaji-Victor Cornea Progress to Round Two of Australian Open 2024, Defeat Italian Pair of Matteo Arnaldi and Andrea Pellegrino in Men's Doubles Encounter.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs John Millman and Edward Winter, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

