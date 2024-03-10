Top seeds and former men's doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached BWF Super 750 French Open final for the third time. Moreover, this is the pair's third consecutive final of the season. The Indian duo registered a dominating win over reigning world champions Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae of Korea 21-13, 21-16 in the semifinal late on Saturday night. BWF French Open 2024: PV Sindhu Enters Quarterfinals Defeating Beiwen Zhang in Three Set.

India’s top duo will face Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in the final on Sunday. On the other hand, Lakshya Sen's encouraging run came to an end as he went down fighting to reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn 22-20, 13-21, 11-21 in the men's singles semifinal.

