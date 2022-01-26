Another exciting day of Tennis at Australian Open 2022 comes to a close as the competition enters its business stage. Day 10 of the year’s first Grand Slam saw a number of exciting matches which included a thrilling five-setter between World No.2 Dannil Medvedev and Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime. Several favourites also advanced to the final four. Meanwhile, we bring you Australian Open 2022 highlights and major results from Day 10 of the tournament. Australian Open 2022 Result: Danielle Collins Advances to Semifinals With Dominant Victory Over Alize Cornet (Watch Video Highlights).

Danielle Collins continued her impressive outing in Melbourne as less than a year after her indefinite break, the American booked her place in the final four while Poland’s Iga Swiatek also advanced. In Men’s singles, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas managed to get over the line in their encounters as they are set to face each other in the semi-finals.

Australian Open 2022 Day 10 Highlights

# Daniil Medvedev advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime

# Medvedev secured a place in his second consecutive Australian Open final four

# Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Jannik Sinner in straight sets

# Tsitsipas advanced to the semi-finals for the third time in four years

# Iga Swiatek reached her maiden Australian Open semi-final

# Danielle Collins defeated Alize Cornet to secure second-ever Australian Open semi-final berth

# Matt Ebden and Max Purcell defeated 10th seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in men's doubles

# Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury also advanced to the Australian Open 2022 semi-finals

With the Australian Open heading into the final stages, competitors will have their eyes fixed on the elusive trophy as they look to emerge as the new champions. Day 11 of the tournament will kick off the semi-final stages in women’s singles and the doubles division.

