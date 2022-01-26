Danielle Collins made an emphatic entry into the semifinals of Australian Open 2022 with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Alize Cornet at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 26. The American reached her second Australian Open semifinal with this result. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Score:

Unforced error! Corrected score 7-5 6-1 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2022

