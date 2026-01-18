The 2026 Australian Open commenced on Sunday with top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz successfully navigating their first-round matches, as an unprecedented number of fans flocked to Melbourne Park, setting new attendance records for the tournament's opening day. Both world No. 1s secured straight-sets wins, albeit with some early challenges, under the watchful eyes of tennis legends and a bustling crowd. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Knocked Out in First Round After Loss to Olga Danilovic.

Sabalenka Overcomes Nerves for Strong Start

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, the women's world No. 1, began her quest for a third consecutive Australian Open title with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over French wild-card entry Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Despite her dominant performance, Sabalenka admitted to a "nervy start," dropping her opening service game against the 20-year-old debutante. The Belarusian, who also won the Brisbane title this season and remains undefeated with a 6-0 record, quickly found her rhythm, leveraging her powerful game to overwhelm her opponent. A unique moment followed her win on Rod Laver Arena, as Sabalenka paused to take a "legendary selfie" with tennis icons Rod Laver and Roger Federer, who were seated courtside, acknowledging the pressure she felt playing in front of them. She is set to face Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan in the second round.

Alcaraz Begins Quest for Career Grand Slam

On the men's side, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz commenced his bid to become the youngest man in history to complete a career Grand Slam, overcoming Australian wild-card Adam Walton with a 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-2 win. The Spaniard's first competitive match of the season also marked his first without long-term coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, with Samuel Lopez now in his corner. While Alcaraz appeared sharp in the opening set, he showed "visible signs of irritation" during a tightly contested second set before ultimately asserting his dominance. His victory secured his place in the second round, where he will meet Germany's Yannick Hanfmann. Australian Open 2026: World No 185 Arthur Fery Upsets 20th Seed Flavio Cobolli on Opening Day of Grand Slam Tournament.

Records Tumble as Fans Flock to Melbourne Park

The opening day of the Australian Open 2026 proved to be a historic occasion for crowd attendance. Melbourne Park recorded a staggering 100,763 fans throughout the day, with the day session alone drawing 73,235 spectators. This figure shattered the previous day session record of 68,883 set in 2019 and the "First Sunday" record of 58,623 from 2024. The immense demand led to temporary halts in ground pass sales, causing frustration among some spectators due to long queues. Beyond attendance, records also fell on court, with 45-year-old Venus Williams becoming the oldest player ever in the women's singles draw at the Australian Open, though she ultimately fell to Olga Danilovic in three sets. Furthermore, a thrilling encounter between Elsa Jacquemot and Marta Kostyuk made history as the first women's singles match at the tournament since 2019 to feature three tiebreaks, lasting three hours and 31 minutes.

The successful opening day sets a vibrant tone for the remainder of the Australian Open. With the top seeds advancing and new records being established both on and off the court, the tournament promises further captivating tennis action and memorable moments as it progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Australian Open). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).