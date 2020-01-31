Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Men’s Singles Semi-Final Tennis Match?

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will face-off in AO 2020 semis (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev take on each other in the second semi-final of men’s singles at Australian Open 2020. Both Thiem and Zverev will be looking to advance to their first AUS Open final. The winner of this match will face seven-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic in the final. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live online streaming of AO 2020 men’s singles semi-final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev. Novak Djokovic Qualifies for Australia Open 2020 Men's Singles Final After Knocking Out Roger Federer in Straight Sets.

Thiem made it to the semi-final of Australian Open 2020 after defeating world number one Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal. The fifth seed emerged victorious by 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 against Nadal. The German, on the other hand, defeated Stan Wawrinka in the last eight to make it to the semis.

Zverev defeated Wawrinka by 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, this will be the ninth meeting between Thiem and Zverev. The Austrian leads the head-to-head record with 6-2. Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev Battle for First Aussie Final.

When is Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match Australian Open 2020?

The Men’s Singles Semi-Final clash between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev in the ongoing Australian Open 2020 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 31, 2020 (Friday). The match is expected to start at 2:00 pm as per the Indian Standard Time.

Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match Australian Open 2002 Live Telecast

Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2020 in India. So, Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Final Australian Open 2020 will be telecast on Sony channels. One can switch to Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the AUS open 2020 semis.

Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match Australian Open 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to watch the game on television, can switch to online streaming in order to catch the live action of Thiem vs Zverev AUS Open semi-final match. Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev match in the Semi-Final of Australian Open 2020 will be streamed live on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network. Fans also can enjoy the live-action of the semis clash on the SonyLiv’s official website.