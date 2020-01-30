Novak Djokovic Qualifies for Australia Open 2020 Men's Singles Final After Knocking Out Roger Federer in Straight Sets

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer shake hands after the match. (Photo Credits: @rolandgarros/Twitter)

Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in straight sets in the semi-final of Australian Open 2020. With this win, Djokovic makes it to his eighth Australian Open final. For the uninitiated, the Serbian tennis player has a hundred percent record in Aus Open finals. Despite leading in the first set, Federer lost the match in straight sets. The 32-year-old world no.2 emerged victorious by 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 to qualify for the final. Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev Battle for First Aussie Final.

Djokovic will now face either Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev in the final. Interestingly, this was the 50th face-off between Djokovic and Federer. The Serbian now betters his head-to-head lead over Federer to 27 wins against 23 defeats.

“It could have definitely gone a different way. He started off really well, I was pretty nervous at the beginning. Respect to Roger for coming out tonight, he was obviously hurt and wasn’t close to his best in terms of movement. It was not the right mindset from me at the beginning of the match, I was looking at how he was moving rather than executing my shots. I managed to dig my way back and it was very important to win that first set,” said Djokovic after the match. Rafael Nadal Knocked Out of Australian Open 2020, Loses to Dominic Thiem 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 6-7 in Quarter-final.

The Winning Moment

🇷🇸 U-N-S-T-O-P-P-A-B-L-E 🇷🇸@DjokerNole def. Roger Federer for the 27th time 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 to earn the chance to play for his 8️⃣th #AusOpen title 🏆#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/Hy7lu8AIHo — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020

Djokovic will be chasing his 17th Grand Slam title when he takes the court in the Australian Open 2020 final. Federer, on the other hand, will have to wait for his 21st Grand Slam title.