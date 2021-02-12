Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios will go head-to-head in the men’s singles third-round match of the Australian Open 2021. Thiem defeated Germany’s Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-0 6-2 at Margaret Court Arena to advance to the third round. Meanwhile, if you are searching for Dominic Thiem vs Nick Kyrgios Aus Open live streaming online, then continue reading. Australian Open 2021 to Continue Despite Five-Day Lockdown with COVID-19 Safe Protocols.

While Thiem registered win in straight sets, Kyrgios saved two match points to beat Ugo Humbert 5-7 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at John Cain Arena to make it to the third round. Both Thiem and Kyrgios look in good form and their clash is expected to be a mouthwatering one for the fans.

When is Dominic Thiem vs Nick Kyrgios Men’s Singles Third-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Dominic Thiem vs Nick Kyrgios match in Australian Open 2021 will be played at the Melbourne Arena. The third-round clash will be held on February 12 (Friday) and it has a tentative start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Dominic Thiem vs Nick Kyrgios, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Third-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans can catch the live telecast of Dominic Thiem vs Nick Kyrgios Third-Round match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can watch the matches on either Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels on television.

Dominic Thiem vs Nick Kyrgios, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Third-Round Match Live Streaming Online

The game will also be available live online. As Sony Network holds the broadcast rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Dominic Thiem vs Nick Kyrgios match online for fans in India.

