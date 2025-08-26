Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas is locking horns with France's Alexandre Muller in the first round of the US Open 2025 men's singles on Tuesday, August 26. The Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller match will be played at Court 7, and it is set to begin approximately at 11:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. 'Think They Like It' Carlos Alcaraz Flaunts Fresh Buzz Cut After Win Against Reilly Opelka in US Open 2025 First Round Clash (Watch Video).

US Open 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

𝗨𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 🙌 Every year crowns a new story, every champion adds to the drama of this epic court 🎾 That’s why #USOpen is called the most electrifying Grand Slam in the world ⚡#USOpen2025 Main Draw starts… pic.twitter.com/ld51U53Foi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 21, 2025

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).